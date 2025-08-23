Open Menu

UAE President, VPs Offer Condolences To Saudi King On Passing Of Mother Of Prince Fahd Bin Muqrin Al Saud

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 02:30 PM

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince Fahd bin Muqrin Al Saud

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of the mother of Prince Fahd bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.

