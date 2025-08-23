- Home
- Middle East
- UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince Fahd bin Muqrin Al ..
UAE President, VPs Offer Condolences To Saudi King On Passing Of Mother Of Prince Fahd Bin Muqrin Al Saud
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of the mother of Prince Fahd bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the Saudi King.
Recent Stories
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Princ ..
GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur
India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi
At least 300 houses, shops damaged as glacier burst causes landslides in Ghizer
Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowerment
Sindh starts 10,000 free electric bikes for women workers
FPSC announces CSS 2025 written examination results
Israeli strikes kill 19 Palestinians in Khan Younis, central Gaza
UAE sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including emergency medicines to Chad t ..
‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’: UAE delivers 6,775 tonnes of aid to Gaza in ..
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Montenegro in Podgorica
National Identity, AI shape UAE’s 2025–2026 academic year
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince Fahd bin Muqrin Al ..29 seconds ago
-
GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur16 minutes ago
-
India to launch 50 rockets a year, says PM Modi30 minutes ago
-
Emirati women: Leading journey in political empowerment45 minutes ago
-
Israeli strikes kill 19 Palestinians in Khan Younis, central Gaza2 hours ago
-
UAE sends 30 tonnes of medical supplies, including emergency medicines to Chad to combat cholera out ..2 hours ago
-
‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’: UAE delivers 6,775 tonnes of aid to Gaza in 325 trucks since bo ..2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Montenegro in Podgorica3 hours ago
-
National Identity, AI shape UAE’s 2025–2026 academic year4 hours ago
-
2026 World Cup draw to be held in Washington on December 514 hours ago
-
UAE condemns Israeli settlement expansion, military escalation in Gaza14 hours ago
-
UAE condemns terrorist attacks in Colombia15 hours ago