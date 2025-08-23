Open Menu

Sharjah Police Academy Orchestra Presents UAE Culture At Spasskaya Tower International Festival In Moscow

Published August 23, 2025

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) MOSCOW,23rd August, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Police academy Orchestra captivated audiences at Moscow’s Red Square with its outstanding performance during the 17th edition of the “Spasskaya Tower” International Military Music Festival, delivering a high-caliber artistic show that highlighted the richness of Emirati culture.

The festival, held from 22 to 31 August, is considered one of the three largest events of its kind in the world. It brings together the finest Russian and international military bands, presidential honour guards, and authentic folklore ensembles.

The event plays a major role in fostering cultural dialogue among nations and in strengthening bonds of friendship and mutual understanding between peoples in pursuit of a better, more peaceful future.

Performing alongside more than 1,500 musicians representing elite military bands from around the globe, the Sharjah Police Academy Orchestra made a significant contribution to promoting cultural exchange and friendship among nations, while showcasing the UAE’s civilizational image on one of the world’s most prestigious artistic stages.

