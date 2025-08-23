Open Menu

GCC Secretary-General Condemns Attack On Humanitarian Convoy In North Darfur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 02:15 PM

GCC Secretary-General condemns attack on humanitarian convoy in North Darfur

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Aug, 2025) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), strongly condemned the attack on a humanitarian convoy in North Darfur, Sudan.

He stressed the urgent need to shield civilians and humanitarian personnel from the consequences of conflict, underscoring the strict adherence to international and humanitarian laws that prohibit targeting relief supplies and assistance.

He further emphasised the importance of respecting the sanctity of humanitarian work and ensuring the safe and unhindered delivery of aid to those in need.

Albudaiwi affirmed that targeting humanitarian convoys constitutes a flagrant violation of international laws and norms, undermining efforts aimed at achieving security and stability in Darfur and across Sudan.

