UAE To Establish Visa Facilitation Centre In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 11:15 PM

UAE to establish visa facilitation centre in Karachi

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jul, 2019) KARACHI, 18th July 2019 (WAM) - A UAE visa facilitation centre will be established in Karachi, according to Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan.

Ambassador Al Zaabi made the remarks when he was received by the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in Karachi on Thursday.

The meeting also explored investment opportunities in the Sindh province, particularly in wind energy and desalination plants.

