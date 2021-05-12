- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- UAE to host emergency meeting of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union to discuss situation in Jerusalem an ..
UAE To Host Emergency Meeting Of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union To Discuss Situation In Jerusalem And Al Aqsa
Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 03:00 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2021) The UAE will host a virtual emergency meeting of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque.
The meeting will include speeches by speakers and representatives of Arab parliaments, and a closing statement.