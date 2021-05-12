UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE To Host Emergency Meeting Of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union To Discuss Situation In Jerusalem And Al Aqsa

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 03:00 AM

UAE to host emergency meeting of Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union to discuss situation in Jerusalem and Al Aqsa

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2021) The UAE will host a virtual emergency meeting of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union on Wednesday to discuss the situation in Jerusalem and Al Aqsa Mosque.

The meeting will include speeches by speakers and representatives of Arab parliaments, and a closing statement.

Related Topics

UAE Jerusalem Mosque Arab

Recent Stories

UAE condemns shooting incident inside school in Ta ..

33 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

10 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

11 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.