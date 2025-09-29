Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (PQEPC) extends relief to Karachi flood victims

Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (PQEPC), a major project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has stepped forward with emergency humanitarian assistance to support victims of the recent floods in Karachi and surrounding areas

The initiative reflects both the corporate responsibility of Chinese enterprises and the deep-rooted friendship between China and Pakistan.

The historic floods severely damaged homes in several villages, disrupted essential supplies, and left tens of thousands in crisis. In response, PQEPC quickly established a disaster relief task force and, in partnership with local charities, activated a “targeted relief” mechanism to ensure aid reached the hardest-hit families.

Over 1,000 people from the affected villages were identified to receive support. food packages — containing flour, cooking oil, sugar, salt, and other essentials — were distributed during a donation ceremony held at the Qasim Power Plant.

The event was attended by representatives from local charity organizations, their Karachi branch officials, and PQEPC representatives.

Following the ceremony, teams jointly handed over the relief packages to representatives of the flood-hit households.PQEPC's contribution not only eased the immediate living pressures faced by affected families but also served as an extension of its ongoing Community Inclusion Program, which focuses on improving local livelihoods and strengthening social ties.

Speaking on the occasion, company representatives reaffirmed PQEPC's commitment to supporting disaster recovery and community development in Pakistan, pledging continued efforts to monitor post-flood rehabilitation and extend practical assistance.

This relief effort stands as another example of the enduring China-Pakistan friendship, where cooperation extends beyond economic projects to humanitarian solidarity in times of crisis.