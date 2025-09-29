Open Menu

Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (PQEPC) Extends Relief To Karachi Flood Victims

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2025 | 08:58 PM

Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (PQEPC) extends relief to Karachi flood victims

Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (PQEPC), a major project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has stepped forward with emergency humanitarian assistance to support victims of the recent floods in Karachi and surrounding areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (PQEPC), a major project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has stepped forward with emergency humanitarian assistance to support victims of the recent floods in Karachi and surrounding areas.

The initiative reflects both the corporate responsibility of Chinese enterprises and the deep-rooted friendship between China and Pakistan.

The historic floods severely damaged homes in several villages, disrupted essential supplies, and left tens of thousands in crisis. In response, PQEPC quickly established a disaster relief task force and, in partnership with local charities, activated a “targeted relief” mechanism to ensure aid reached the hardest-hit families.

Over 1,000 people from the affected villages were identified to receive support. food packages — containing flour, cooking oil, sugar, salt, and other essentials — were distributed during a donation ceremony held at the Qasim Power Plant.

The event was attended by representatives from local charity organizations, their Karachi branch officials, and PQEPC representatives.

Following the ceremony, teams jointly handed over the relief packages to representatives of the flood-hit households.PQEPC's contribution not only eased the immediate living pressures faced by affected families but also served as an extension of its ongoing Community Inclusion Program, which focuses on improving local livelihoods and strengthening social ties.

Speaking on the occasion, company representatives reaffirmed PQEPC's commitment to supporting disaster recovery and community development in Pakistan, pledging continued efforts to monitor post-flood rehabilitation and extend practical assistance.

This relief effort stands as another example of the enduring China-Pakistan friendship, where cooperation extends beyond economic projects to humanitarian solidarity in times of crisis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

NA passes Asaan Karobar Bill 2025

NA passes Asaan Karobar Bill 2025

27 seconds ago
 Police conduct search operations to ensure law & o ..

Police conduct search operations to ensure law & order

28 seconds ago
 Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Pvt.) Limited ( ..

Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (PQEPC) extends relief to Karac ..

29 seconds ago
 Senator Rubina Khalid leads BISP relief mission in ..

Senator Rubina Khalid leads BISP relief mission in flood-hit Buner; assures full ..

30 seconds ago
 KU declares results of ADA External Part II both p ..

KU declares results of ADA External Part II both parts

32 seconds ago
 IUB continues flood relief efforts in Jalalpur Pir ..

IUB continues flood relief efforts in Jalalpur Pirwala

24 minutes ago
KU declares results of BA Regular, External, Part- ..

KU declares results of BA Regular, External, Part-II, both parts Annual Exam 202 ..

24 minutes ago
 IUB explores partnership with Shandong Vocational ..

IUB explores partnership with Shandong Vocational College China

24 minutes ago
 Decisive strategy finalised to eliminate crime fro ..

Decisive strategy finalised to eliminate crime from Katcha Areas

24 minutes ago
 PIA on path to profitability as govt accelerates p ..

PIA on path to profitability as govt accelerates privatization efforts: Zaib Jaf ..

24 minutes ago
 Body found in Lahore

Body found in Lahore

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber highlights prospects for strategic ..

Sharjah Chamber highlights prospects for strategic investment partnerships with ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business