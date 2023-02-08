(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KAHRAMANMARAS , Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :A 13-year-old boy was rescued from rubble on Wednesday, 55 hours after devastating quakes hit southern Türkiye.

The boy, Berat, was saved in Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of the 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, from the rubble after 3-hour-long intense work of the rescue teams.

While being taken to the ambulance, Berat also noticed his aunt, Dondu Ozturk, and asked the rescue teams to stop for her. He then handed his bird that was saved along with him to Ozturk before being referred to the nearest hospital.

Crying out of joy, Dondu Ozturk was heard saying "Thank God!" repeatedly.

At least 7,108 people were killed and 40,910 others injured after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted southern Türkiye, the country's disaster agency AFAD said on Wednesday.