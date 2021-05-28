UrduPoint.com
2 PKK Members Among 4 Nabbed At Turkey-Syria Border

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

2 PKK members among 4 nabbed at Turkey-Syria border

MARDIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Two members of the PKK terror group were among four people caught trying to illegally enter Turkey from Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The four individuals were nabbed by Turkish border forces in the Ceylanpinar district of Sanliurfa province and the Kiziltepe district in Mardin province, the ministry said on Twitter.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

