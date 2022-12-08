UrduPoint.com

700 Houses Handed Over To Victims Of Lao Dam Disaster

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 04:40 PM

700 houses handed over to victims of Lao dam disaster

VIENTIANE, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :A total of 700 houses were handed over Wednesday to victims of a collapsed dam in southern Laos' Attapeu province.

According to a Lao National Radio report on Wednesday, an official delivery ceremony was held in Sanamxay district of Attapeu province, some 560 km southeast of the Lao capital Vientiane.

The dam's operator is funding the construction of the 700 houses for people who were made homeless by the flooding.

The construction of new dwellings began in July 2020, costing over 24 million U.S. Dollars.

The first handover ceremony took place in April 2021, with 153 houses allocated to families who lost their homes during the catastrophic flood. Another 352 houses were handed over to the residents one year later.

Following the collapse of the dam at the Xe-Pian Xe-Namnoy hydropower plant on July 23 in 2018, homeless families were initially accommodated in tents and shelters before moving into the temporary housing in Sanamxay district in 2018.

The flood triggered by the dam's collapse killed over 40 people with many more going missing, while thousands of others were left homeless. Several villages were wiped out by the flood.

In July, the Lao National Assembly approved a new law on dam safety, which sets out specific guidelines and measures to regulate the construction and operation of hydropower plants in Laos.

The new law will ensure that dams are built in compliance with strict standards and that they are closely monitored to maintain safety.

Related Topics

National Assembly Flood Dam Vientiane Laos April July 2018 2020 Million Housing

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for support ..

UVAS arranged acknowledgement ceremony for supportive staff

32 minutes ago
 2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet ..

2-Days National Workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in Pet Animal Practice’ complete at ..

32 minutes ago
 FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrori ..

FO expresses concern over Indian sponsored terrorism against Pakistan

35 minutes ago
 5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakist ..

5Th Maritime Security Workshop Commences At Pakistan Navy War College Lahore

36 minutes ago
 1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash C ..

1St Chief Of The Naval Staff All Pakistan Squash Championship 2022 Commences

39 minutes ago
 Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding ..

Coordination between the OIC and the UN Regarding the Damage Caused by the Const ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.