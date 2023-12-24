PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The discriminative, oppressive and biased policies of the then British rulers, who grabbed power under the guise of East India Company from Muslims that ruled subcontinent for over 800 years had aggravated their sufferings and mental agony.

"To prolonged an illegal rule, the colonial rulers had tilted towards political, social, legal, educational and economic empowerment of Hindus as they considered Muslims as their strong opponent after failure of 1857 war, resultantly, the number of Muslims youth in government jobs, civil and military services besides professional educational institutions were significantly reduced in united India with hardly any say in political and economic affairs of subcontinent," said Professor Dr. Muhamnad Naushad Khan, former Chairman, Pakistan Studies Department and ex Vice Chancellor, Islamia College University, Peshawar while talking to APP.

Realizing gravity of the situation, great educationist and political reformer, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan had founded a network of educational institutions under All India Mohammadan education Conference at Aligarh in 1886 that brought intellectual revolution in Muslims.

Later on, religious scholars, Shah Waliullah, Mujahid Alif Sani and Syed Ahmad Shaheed besides national poet philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal had instilled new hope, strength and direction to millions of Muslims to restore their lost glory.

The legendary leader of 20th century, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was closely watching the discrimination, maltreatment and stubberness of colonial rulers and Hindus towards Muslims and have separated ways from Congress and joined All India Muslims League (APML) in 1913.

"A leader of par excellence and genious visionary, the Quaid's strong determination, indomitable courage, heroic democratic struggle and Faith, Unity and Discpline' principle had inspired millions of Muslims to strive towards achieving a separate homeland in United India," he said.

"Mr. Jinnah believed that individuals can achieve anything with selfless devotion, unity, faith and discipline because he knew it are the key to success. The great Quaid had never fought or got into a brawl with his competitors or go to jail and achieved Pakistan purely through a democratic struggle on August 14, 1947."

He said the great Quaid was fully aware that faith, unity and discipline was the staircase, which could help Muslim students to achieve their set goals.

" In 1941, when Raja Ghazanfar Ali, Quaid’s close admirer and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan desired to meet him but he politely refused because he was busy in attending annual congregation of Muslim Students Federation (MSF) and requested him (Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan) to check for his schedule with the office bearers of MSF, who were coordinating all his appointments during this period," said Professor Dr Naushad Khan.

Acknowledging the outstanding role of the students of Islamia College Peshawar during Pakistan Movement, he said Quaid-i-Azam had visited the historic alma-meter three times in his life and said that every goal could be achieved through unity, faith and discipline.

Visited ICP in 1936, 1945, and 1948, the founder of Pakistan was greatly impressed by the strong commitment and devotion of its faculty and students to Pakistan.

As a Governor General of Pakistan, Quaid-i-Azam visited ICP on April 12, 1948, where he presented glowing tributes to the services of its students towards making Pakistan in these words.

“I am indeed very happy to be present here today and to have the privilege of addressing the students of this great Darul Uloom, who are the future builders of Pakistan.” He reminded the students that now we have achieved Pakistan and it was time to work for its development and prosperity.

Advising the students to develop a sound sense of discipline, character, initiative and a solid academic background, he emphasized to devote themselves wholeheartedly towards their studies.

Quaid-i-Azam said, "Now we have our government, therefore, we must be constructive in criticism and students can make a big contribution towards the promotion of harmony, unity and development of Pakistan."

"Remember your government is like your own garden. Your garden flourishes by the way you look after it and the efforts that you put towards its improvement. Similarly, your government can only flourish by your patriotic, honest and constructive efforts to improve it.”

On students’ demands, he said the establishment of a university in Peshawar was very nearer to his heart, which would be a great centre of culture and learning from where the rays of knowledge and culture can spread up to the middle East and Central Asia and soon people of this province would get a quality university here.

Following a gap of one year, the Government of Pakistan established the University of Peshawar near Islamia College Peshawar in 1949.

Mr Jinnah’s love for ICP could be judged from his will written on May 30, 1939, in Bombay in which he declared ICP, Muslim University Aligarh and Sindh Madrassatul islam, Karachi, as among the inheritors of his property.

The Quaid Trust later paid Rs10.81 million in different instalments to the college. The amount was spent on the establishment of Quaid-i-Azam College of Commerce, University of Peshawar, the construction of Jinnah residential quarters for the college employees, Jinnah College for Women and the newly-constructed Takbeer block.

Professor Dr A.H Hilali, former Chairman Political Science Department said that problems of unemployment, illiteracy and rampage of corruption were due to a lack of adherence to Quaid's principle of faith, unity and discipline in our lives.

Dr Hilali said that it was the right time to unite for a general election to achieve all national objectives besides making Pakistan a prosperous and developed democratic Islamic welfare state as per the vision of the charismatic leader.

"I came to ICP along with my papa to see the rare photographs of my beloved leader and pay him tribute on the occasion of the 147th birthday of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah," said Anaya Khan, a student of Edcators Pabbi campus.

She said Pakistan has given us everything including identity and freedom and every goal in life could be achieved by strictly adhering to the principles of the charismatic leader, who changed world geography through purely democratic struggle in the shape of Pakistan.

