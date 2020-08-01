UrduPoint.com
AJK Celebrates Eid With Religious Zeal, Fervor

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 10:00 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 01 (APP):People across Azad Jammu & Kashmir celebrated the sanctified festival of Eid ul Azha on Sunday with traditional religious zeal and fervor coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue acting upon the teachings of islam.

The day dawned with special prayers in Mosques for stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, early liberation of all occupied Muslim homelands including Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir state and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

The Eid ul Azha prayer congregations were held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the liberated territory including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Jhelum valley (Hattiyan Bala), Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot, Havaili and Neelam valley districts where the people offered Eid prayer at the mosques, eid gahs and open places.

The biggest Eid congregation in the AJK capital was held at Markazi Eidgah where large number of people offered eid prayers under the set SOPs to avert threat of the spread of novel coronavirus.

Ulema and Khateebs from different schools of thought delivered special sermons to highlight the significance of the day and the purpose of the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) centuries ago.

They strongly condemned ban imposed by Indian occupational forces by sealing all Mosques, Eidgahs and identical places of worships of Muslims in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir state.

PTI AJK leaders including the PTI AJK Chapter President and former Prime Minister Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, Secretary Information PTI AJK Sardar Ershad Mahmood and others offered Eid prayer in their respective ancestral towns including Mirpur and Rawalakot respectively.

Foolproof security arrangements were made for Eid-ul-Azha congregations.

