AJK PM Seeks UN Permanent Members' Intervention To Get Indian Accesses Stopped In IIOJK

Tue 04th August 2020

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) : Aug 04 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday appealed to the permanent members of United Nations Security Council to prevail upon India to stop changing the demography of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and its atrocities on the innocent Kashmiris.

Raja Farooq, in his message in connection with the Youm-e-Istehsal being observed on Wednesday, said the clouds of war were hovering over the region as the Indian government's intransigent attitude had disturbed the peace of the entire region.

He said India was bent upon snatching the culture, traditions and language of the Kashmiri people after revoking articles 35 A and 370 of its constitution, which was aimed at changing the demographic apartheid of the state.

He said the Kashmiris were determined to continue their legitimate struggle in accordance with the United Nations resolutions despite the military siege.

He said the Indian government had illegally landed its army in Srinagar on October 27, 1947 on the pretext of a fraudulent document of accession and attacked the Kashmiri people with full use of military forces to crush the freedom struggle.

Liberation of the IIOJK, he said, was a fundamental right of the Kashmiri people and they would continue their struggle till the achievement of the goal of liberation against all odds.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

