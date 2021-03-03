UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK President Praises Role Of Diaspora Community Projecting Kashmir Cause In Europe

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 07:10 PM

AJK President praises role of Diaspora community projecting Kashmir cause in Europe

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :AJK President Sardar Masood Khan while praising the efforts of the Pakistan-Kashmir community in raising the Kashmir issue said that they have helped internationalize the Kashmir cause.

Over the years, he said that our diaspora community has undertaken these activities voluntarily using their own resources and making Kashmir liberation struggle truly a people's movement.

The President made these remarks while speaking to Tajamul Hussain Khatana, President EU-Pak Friendship Federation Italy, and Awam Dost Group Italy, who called on him in the State Metropolis on Wednesday, according to AJK President later told APP Wednesday evening.

Mr Khatana informed that the Pakistani-Kashmiri community in Italy has been very active in creating awareness on Kashmir. He went on to say that before the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, various events including rallies on Kashmir were organised in the city of Bergamo and also 15 August was marked as a Black Day in Brescia.

Similarly, protest rallies have been organised in front of the Indian Embassy.

He informed that Member of European Parliament (MEP) Fabio Massimo has over the years have been actively involved with EU-Pak Friendship Federation Italy and has helped mobilise critical support for the cause of Kashmir.

The AJK President also congratulated Mr Khatana for unifying the diaspora community in Italy and that through his efforts they are one voice. He said that not only the diaspora community but the locals in Rome, Bergamo, Bologna, Milan and Brescia have come out in support of Kashmiris.

Mr Khatana also informed the President that the diaspora community has been active in their outreach with public representatives and they also raised funds to help to fight Covid and provide relief to the people of Italy.

APP / AHR.

Related Topics

India Protest Parliament Bologna Bergamo Milan Rome Italy Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Real estate transactions in Ajman hit AED793 milli ..

42 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 14 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultan ..

52 minutes ago

Karachi Kings won by six wickets against Peshawar ..

1 hour ago

SEHA observes World Hearing Day

1 hour ago

National Archives launches new channel for visuall ..

1 hour ago

Justice Minister visits Federal Court of Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.