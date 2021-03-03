AJK President praises role of Diaspora community projecting Kashmir cause in Europe

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :AJK President Sardar Masood Khan while praising the efforts of the Pakistan-Kashmir community in raising the Kashmir issue said that they have helped internationalize the Kashmir cause.

Over the years, he said that our diaspora community has undertaken these activities voluntarily using their own resources and making Kashmir liberation struggle truly a people's movement.

The President made these remarks while speaking to Tajamul Hussain Khatana, President EU-Pak Friendship Federation Italy, and Awam Dost Group Italy, who called on him in the State Metropolis on Wednesday, according to AJK President later told APP Wednesday evening.

Mr Khatana informed that the Pakistani-Kashmiri community in Italy has been very active in creating awareness on Kashmir. He went on to say that before the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, various events including rallies on Kashmir were organised in the city of Bergamo and also 15 August was marked as a Black Day in Brescia.

Similarly, protest rallies have been organised in front of the Indian Embassy.

He informed that Member of European Parliament (MEP) Fabio Massimo has over the years have been actively involved with EU-Pak Friendship Federation Italy and has helped mobilise critical support for the cause of Kashmir.

The AJK President also congratulated Mr Khatana for unifying the diaspora community in Italy and that through his efforts they are one voice. He said that not only the diaspora community but the locals in Rome, Bergamo, Bologna, Milan and Brescia have come out in support of Kashmiris.

Mr Khatana also informed the President that the diaspora community has been active in their outreach with public representatives and they also raised funds to help to fight Covid and provide relief to the people of Italy.

APP / AHR.