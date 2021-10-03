UrduPoint.com

Algeria Recalls Ambassador To France As Tensions Rise

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 12:30 AM

Algeria recalls ambassador to France as tensions rise

Algiers, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Algeria decided Saturday to recall its ambassador to France for consultations, as diplomatic tensions mount with Paris.

The move comes after France's President Emmanuel Macron made critical remarks about Algeria published in French daily Le Monde in which he said the former French colony was ruled by a "political-military system".

"Algeria recalls its ambassador (Mohamed Antar-Daoud) from Paris for consultations," state television said, quoting a statement from the presidency.

It said a longer statement would follow to explain the move.

Le Monde on Saturday quoted Macron as saying Algeria has an "official history" which has been "totally re-written".

He said this history was "not based on truths" but "on a discourse of hatred towards France", according to Le Monde.

"Was there an Algeria nation before French colonisation," Macron reportedly asked.

Macron also spoke out on current Algerian politics. His counterpart Abdelmajid Tebboune was "trapped in a system which is very tough," the French president was quoted as saying.

"You can see that the Algerian system is tired, it has been weakened by the Hirak," he added, referring to the pro-democracy movement which forced Tebboune's predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power in 2019 after two decades at the helm.

The remarks, widely picked up by Algerian media, came in a meeting earlier this week between Macron and relatives of figures from Algeria's war of independence.

It is the second time that Algeria has recalled an ambassador from France.

Algiers also recalled its ambassador in May 2020 after French media broadcast a documentary about the Hirak.

Saturday's move comes amid tension over a French decision to sharply reduce the number of visas it grants to citizens of Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia.

France said the decision, which it announced on Tuesday, had been made necessary by the former colonies' failure to do enough to allow illegal migrants to return.

The Algerian foreign ministry summoned French ambassador Francois Gouyette on Wednesday and handed him a "formal protest" note concerning the visa ruling.

It called the visa reduction an "unfortunate act" that caused "confusion and ambiguity as to its motivation and its scope".

Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita has described the French move as "unjustified".

Tunisian President Kais Saied expressed disappointment with the decision in a telephone call with Macron Saturday, his office said, adding that the French leader had said it could be revised.

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal told Europe 1 radio on Tuesday that the visa reduction decision was "unprecedented".

Paris made that choice, he said, because Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia "are refusing to take back nationals who we do not want or cannot keep in France".

The radio said Macron took the decision a month ago after failed diplomatic efforts with the three North African countries.

Related Topics

Protest Europe France Paris Independence Algeria Tunisia Morocco May Visa 2019 2020 Media TV From Government

Recent Stories

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: ..

Jihadist chief, 18 fighters killed in Mozambique: SADC

12 minutes ago
 No further extension in deadline for filing tax re ..

No further extension in deadline for filing tax returns: FBR

13 minutes ago
 40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on Nov ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fair begins on November 3

49 minutes ago
 Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monda ..

Sharjah announces remote learning on Sunday, Monday in East Coast

49 minutes ago
 NUMS entry test for admission in MBBS/BDS courses ..

NUMS entry test for admission in MBBS/BDS courses in Pakistan,Saudi Arabia tomor ..

13 minutes ago
 Balance of Interests Crucial to Overcoming Current ..

Balance of Interests Crucial to Overcoming Current Global Challenges - Lavrov

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.