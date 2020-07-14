UrduPoint.com
Alhamra To Re-launch Its Monthly Online Series

Tue 14th July 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) will re-launch monthly literary and cultural sessions of "Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain" and "Roshan Sitaray" online to entertain and educate the audience.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by LAC board of Governors Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi along with Executive director Saman Rai at Alhamra Art Centre here on Tuesday.

On the occasion, Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi said that from the very beginning, the purpose of these programmes was to pay homage to the legend and educate younger generation.

She mentioned that LAC had successfully organized many other regular online activities for the promotion and development of arts, music, painting and other fine arts.

Expressing her views, LAC Executive Director, Saman Rai said that people of all ages and different walks of life were taking an extraordinary interest in both programmes, which was our true success. But, those successful sessions had to be stopped due to COVID 19. Now considering the situation, "we are going to release them online so that people could have a safe, good and positive entertainment while sitting in their homes" , she added.

Director Arts & Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and Assistant Director Admin SyedKhuram were present in the meeting.

