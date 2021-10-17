All set across AJK to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with full religious zeal and fervor

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) : Oct 17 (APP):All the arrangements have been finalized in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (P.B.U.H), the birth day of the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) on Tuesday with full religious enthusiasm, respect and honour.

Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) processions will be taken out and `Mahaafil-e-Milad' will be hosted in all small and major towns and cities across AJK to celebrate the sanctified day and an icon of exceptional religious significance in over 1400 years old Islamic history.

Major ceremonies, to be followed by the Eid Milad un Nabi (S.A.W) processions will be held at the capital city of Muzaffarabad as well as in Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Bhimber and Neelam valley, Haveili and Hattiyan districts besides at all tehsil headquarters, towns and villages throughout the liberated territory.

Religious scholars including Ulema and other speakers will pay glorious tributes to the last prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) for His great and remarkable services for giving a right direction to the humanity through conveying and flourishing the message of Allah Almighty particularly for the Muslim Ummah besides upholding the teachings of islam.

Various Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) processions and rallies will be taken out from various parts of the lake city of Mirpur and other parts of the district, which will be the hallmark of the sacred day.

All the processions will later join the main procession to be taken out from central Jamia Mosque Allama Iqbal Road.

A large number of people from all walks of life will join the procession to celebrate the birth day of the last prophet - Sarwar-e-Konain, Hatim-un- Nabaeen Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH) with full religious enthusiasm and devotion.

Ulema and scholars in their sermons on the eve of the Milad processions at various places on the route of the Milaad procession will pay glorious tributes to Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH).

The city streets and roads including bazars and shopping centers have been beautifully decorated with lights and colorful banners depicting the writings about celebration of the birth Day of the last Prophet, Muhammad (PBUH).

Gates have been erected at all major roads and streets in all small and major towns in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations.