Amazon opens first fulfillment center in U.S. North Dakota

SAN FRANCISCO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Amazon announced on Monday that it has opened its first fulfillment center in the U.S. state of North Dakota.

Its new fulfillment center in Fargo is up and running. Employees started work within the new one million-plus square foot facility on Sunday, Sept. 19, the company said.

The new center is the largest structure in the state of North Dakota (in terms of square footage) and will be the workplace of hundreds of associates in the months and years ahead, the announcement said.

"North Dakota welcomes this significant investment, which will bring high paying jobs to our state, further connect North Dakotans into the global commerce system and increase the speed of delivery of products to our residents," North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum said.

In non-sortable fulfillment centers, like the new facility in Fargo, associates pick, pack, and ship bulky or larger-sized customer items such as patio furniture, outdoor equipment, or rugs. Amazon's first investment in the state was a delivery station in West Fargo, which is still operational and thriving, according to the announcement.