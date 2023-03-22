UrduPoint.com

Asian Shares Rise

Published March 22, 2023

Asian shares rise

BANGKOK, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Asian shares rose Wednesday, AP reported.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 surged 1.9% to 27,466.61. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index advanced 1.9% to 19,631.80 and the Shanghai Composite index added 0.2% to 3,261.14.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.9% to 7,015.60. The Kospi in South Korea climbed 1.

2% to 2,417.14.

In other trading Wednesday, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 64 cents to $69.03 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the pricing basis for international oils, declined 73 cents to $74.59 per barrel.

The Dollar fell to 132.40 Japanese Yen from 132.47 yen. The euro edged up to $1.0772 from $1.0770.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

