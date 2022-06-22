UrduPoint.com

At Least 40 Killed In Overnight Afghanistan Earthquake: Official

Faizan Hashmi Published June 22, 2022 | 11:00 AM

At least 40 killed in overnight Afghanistan earthquake: official

Gardez, Afghanistan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :A powerful earthquake in Afghanistan killed at least 40 people and injured 60 others in areas bordering Pakistan, with the toll expected to rise, officials said Wednesday.

"We call on aid agencies to provide immediate relief to the victims of the earthquake to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe," government spokesman Bilal Karimi tweeted after a 5.9-magnitude quake hit several areas bordering Pakistan during the night.

Mohammad Amin Huzaifa, head of the Information and Culture Department in Paktika, one of the provinces hit by the tremor, told AFP the toll is expected to rise.

Government officials said they would soon release details of casualties and damage caused by the quake.

Photographs posted on social media showed several heavily damaged mud houses in remote rural areas.

Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Afghanistan Earthquake Social Media Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 22nd June 2022

2 hours ago
 Macron meets France opposition, retains PM after p ..

Macron meets France opposition, retains PM after poll blow

10 hours ago
 Recent rains to reduce water scarcity in country: ..

Recent rains to reduce water scarcity in country: Khursheed Shah

10 hours ago
 Decision to fix hours for commercial operations ta ..

Decision to fix hours for commercial operations taken to save energy: Rana Sanau ..

10 hours ago
 'Eliminate nuclear weapons before they eliminate u ..

'Eliminate nuclear weapons before they eliminate us' - UN chief

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.