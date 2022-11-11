UrduPoint.com

Australia Blames Russian Hackers For Medical Data Theft

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Australia blames Russian hackers for medical data theft

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Russian hackers carried out a cyberattack on a major Australian healthcare company that breached the data of 9.7 million people, including the country's prime minister, police said Friday.

The hackers started leaking the data earlier this week after Medibank -- the country's largest health insurer -- refused to pay a $9.7 million (Aus$15 million) ransom.

Australian Federal Police commissioner Reece Kershaw blamed the attack on Russia-based "cyber criminals".

"We believe those responsible for the breach are in Russia," he told reporters.

"Our intelligence points to a group of loosely affiliated cyber criminals who are likely responsible for past significant breaches across the world." The hackers have been drip-feeding the stolen data to a dark web forum.

The first leaks appeared to have been selected to cause maximum harm: targeting those who received treatment related to drug abuse, sexually transmitted infections, or pregnancy terminations.

Kershaw said it was a crime that could impact "millions of Australians".

"These cyber criminals are operating like a business with affiliates and associates who are supporting the business." He added that Australian police would be working with Interpol and seeking the cooperation of their counterparts in Russia.

"We'll be holding talks with Russian law enforcement about these individuals," he said.

"Russia benefits from the intelligence sharing and data shared through Interpol and with that comes responsibilities and accountability.

" Kershaw said police knew the identities of the hackers but he would not be naming them.

Cybersecurity analysts have suggested they could be linked to Russian hacker group REvil.

REvil -- an amalgam of ransomware and evil -- was reportedly dismantled by Russian authorities earlier this year, after extracting an $11 million ransom from JBS Foods, a major food conglomerate.

- 'Cover their tracks' - Australian National University cyber security expert Thomas Haines said tracking the hackers down was the easiest part for police.

"It's unusual for hackers to cover their tracks so well that you don't know where they came from," he told AFP.

"But there are certain areas of the world where the ability to apply any pressure is effectively zero." Kershaw said Australian police were taking "covert measures" to bring the hackers to justice.

"To the criminals, you know we know who you are," he said.

"The Australian Federal Police has some significant runs on the scoreboard when it comes to bringing overseas offenders back to Australia to face the justice system." Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil on Thursday said the "smartest and toughest" people in Australia were hunting down the hackers.

In a taunting reply posted to the dark web early Friday morning, the hackers said: "We always keep our word.""We should post this data, because nobody will believe us in the future."

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister World Police Australia Business Russia Company Clare Criminals National University Post From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first W ..

Ronaldo leads Portugal squad searching for first World Cup

10 hours ago
 Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Aveng ..

Some Training Required for Ukrainians to Use Avenger Air Defense System - Pentag ..

10 hours ago
 Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of ..

Governor Sindh inquires health of ailing mother of Dr. Khalid Maqbool

11 hours ago
 Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabili ..

Inflation to be reduced, financial matters stabilized in next four months: Khurr ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.