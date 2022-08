Australia v Zimbabwe second ODI scores

Townsville, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the second one-day international between Australia and Zimbabwe in Townsville on Wednesday: Zimbabwe 96 all out, 27.5 overs (S.

Williams 29, S. Raza 17; Adam Zampa 3-21, M. Starc 3-24, C. Green 2-7) Australia 100-2, 14.4 overs (S. Smith 47 not out, A Carey 26 not out; Richard Ngarava 2-16) Toss: AustraliaResult: Australia win by eight wicketsSeries: Australia lead three-match series 2-0