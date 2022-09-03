Australia v Zimbabwe third ODI scores

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Townsville, Australia, Sept 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Brief scores from the third one-day international between Australia and Zimbabwe in Townsville on Saturday: Australia 141 all out, 31 overs (D.Warner 94, G.

Maxwell 19; Ryan Burl 5-10, B. Evans 2-31) Zimbabwe 142-7, 39 overs (R. Chakabva 37 not out, T.Marumani 35; Josh Hazlewood 3-30) Toss: Zimbabwe result: Zimbabwe win by three wicketsSeries: Australia win three-match series 2-1afp