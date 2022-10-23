UrduPoint.com

Bagnaia Wins Malaysian MotoGP To Stand On Brink Of World Title

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Bagnaia wins Malaysian MotoGP to stand on brink of world title

Sepang, Malaysia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Francesco Bagnaia won a dramatic Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday, but the champagne for the Italian's maiden MotoGP world championship remains on ice after rival Fabio Quartararo finished third.

Bagnaia would have clinched the title had Quartararo finished outside the podium places at Sepang, but the Ducati rider instead extended his lead to 23 points ahead of the season's final race at Spain's Valencia in two weeks.

Bagnaia took the chequered flag in 40min 14:332sec, 0.270sec ahead of fellow Ducati rider Enea Bastianini. Quartararo completed the podium 2.7sec adrift.

Bagnaia started 12th on the grid, but a blistering start saw him up to second on the first lap behind pole-sitter Jorge Martin.

The dynamics of the race changed on the seventh lap when Martin crashed out, allowing the Ducati rider to charge into first with Bastianini hot on his tail.

Bastianini managed to overtake his countryman on turn four of the 10th lap, but his lead was short-lived as Bagnaia regained the ascendancy.

Quartararo was meanwhile being drawn in a battle against Marco Bezzecchi for third but held his ground to stave off the Gresini Racing rider.

At the front, Bastianini continued to pressure Bagnaia, but the Italian kept his cool to cross the finish line for his seventh win of the season.

With a maximum of 25 points available in Valencia, Quartararo must win the final grand prix of 2022 to have any hope of retaining this world championship.

Related Topics

World Valencia Lead Spain Sunday Race

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India won toss, decides to bow ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India won toss, decides to bowl first

12 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 16 Pakistan Vs. India

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.