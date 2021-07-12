UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bali Boots Tourists For Breaking Virus Rules

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

Bali boots tourists for breaking virus rules

Bali, Indonesia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Several foreign tourists were kicked out of Bali Monday for breaking the Indonesian holiday island's stricter virus rules, as the country is slammed by its deadliest Covid-19 wave.

Three visitors from the United States, Russia and Ireland were put on planes bound for their home countries after being nabbed for not wearing masks in public, violating Bali's new zero-tolerance policy, authorities said.

"They broke minimum virus rules requiring face masks during the emergency restriction period," said Jamaruli Manihuruk, head of Bali's legal and justice office, which oversees immigration enforcement.

A Russian woman who refused to self-quarantine after testing positive was also set to be deported once she was virus-free, he added.

The four are the first foreigners to be deported for breaking Bali's stricter Covid-19 rules as the beach-dotted island clamps down on rampant violations.

The restrictions are part of tighter virus curbs that Indonesia rolled out last week in Bali as well as its hard-hit capital Jakarta and across densely populated Java where skyrocketing new infections have overwhelmed hospitals.

Related Topics

Russia Jakarta Ireland Indonesia United States Women From

Recent Stories

Pak-Afghan trade potential $10 billion, actual tra ..

28 minutes ago

Infinix NOTE 10 unveiled as new Mid-Range Killer o ..

33 minutes ago

34,536 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

51 minutes ago

American and Pakistani scientific studies address ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-law on Sharjah Broadca ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.