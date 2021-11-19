Bangladesh opt to bat against Pakistan in first T20I

Dhaka, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad won the toss and elected to bat in the first Twenty20 international against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Friday.

Pakistan are resting star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and have brought in Mohammad Wasim Jr for the first game of the three-match series.

Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz and Khushdil Shah have also been included in the starting line-up.

Bangladesh handed top-order batsman Saif Hasan his Twenty20 international debut.

Teams Bangladesh: Mahmudullah Riyad (capt), Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr Umpires: Masudur Rahman (BAN), Sharfuddoula (BAN)tv Umpire: Gazi Sohel (BAN)Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)