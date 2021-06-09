UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Battery Maker Northvolt Raises Funds For New 'gigafactory'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 03:00 PM

Battery maker Northvolt raises funds for new 'gigafactory'

Stockholm, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Swedish electric car battery maker Northvolt said Wednesday it has raised billions of Dollars in fresh funding to expand a giant new factory under construction in the north of the country in order to meet massive demand from key customers and partners such as German automaker Volkswagen.

Northvolt said in a statement it raised $2.75 billion (2.3 billion euros) from existing shareholders, including Volkswagen, Goldman Sachs and a group of Swedish pension funds.

The battery maker said the cash will be used to expand its first "gigafactory", Northvolt Ett, "from the earlier plan of 40 GWh to 60 GWh of annual production capacity in order to meet the increased demand from key customers, including a $14-billion order from Volkswagen announced earlier this year." The factory will commence production "later this year".

Northvolt said it has now raised more than $6.5 billion in total equity and debt with the aim of building more than 150 gigawatt hours (GWh) of annual production capacity in Europe by 2030.

That will include the construction of two more giant factories in Europe over the coming decade, one possibly in Germany.

In addition, Northvolt said it has so far secured "in excess of $27 billion worth of contracts" from key customers, including BMW, Fluence, Scania and Volkswagen, to support its plan, "which also includes establishing recycling capabilities to enable 50 percent of all its raw material requirements to be sourced from recycled batteries by 2030."In a separate statement on Wednesday, Volkswagen -- which has a 20-percent stake in the Swedish startup -- announced it was maintaining its stake in Northvolt and would be contributing $620 million to the latest fundraising.

It already invested 900 million Euros in Northvolt in June 2019, acquiring the 20-percent stake and a seat on its board of directors.

Related Topics

Europe German Car Germany June 2019 All From BMW Volkswagen Billion Million

Recent Stories

EU-US Summit Regarded as Potential Key Milestone i ..

11 minutes ago

PM to open first one-window Ehsaas facility in cap ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan administers 10 million doses of Covid-19 ..

50 minutes ago

Turkey sends 50,000 more vaccine doses to Northern ..

11 minutes ago

Cambodia reports 729 new COVID-19 cases, tally now ..

11 minutes ago

New Zealand reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 in man ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.