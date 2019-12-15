Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic venues preparations continue on pace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) BEIJING, Dec 15 (Pakistan Point news - 15th Dec, 2019 )::The construction of all competition venues and major infrastructure for the Beijing 2022 Wing Olympics will be completed with high quality, the Chinese organizers said.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 has three competition zones, namely Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou and all the preparations will timely be completed, they told a group of local and foreign media which visited different venues for the Games in Beijing and Zhangjiakou, Beijing's co-host city in Hebei province for better understanding of China's development and Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

The tour was organized by the Department of Asian Affairs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 has three competition zones, namely Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou and the Zhangjiakou Zone, with a total of eight competition and non-competition venues, will host two sports (skiing and biathlon), 50 events out of six disciplines (snowboarding, freestyle skiing, cross country skiing, ski jumping, Nordic combined and biathlon), Zhang Chunsheng, Director General of the Communication Department of Zhangjiakou Municipal Government said.

The construction of the Nordic Center and Biathlon Center, the Genting Snow Park, and other projects such as event roads and landscape engineering is progressing well.

In addition, the construction work on several new projects including the Zhangjiakou Olympic village, the helicopter parking apron at the Genting Snows Park and various utility projects are also in progress.

He informed the construction projects will also take environmental protection measures, including steps to ensure that venues are utilized both during and after the Games.

According to organizers, significant progress has been made in supporting transportation projects to easily connect the region with Beijing. Construction on a crucial high-speed railway network linking Beijing and Chongli is underway.

Organizers were confident that the high-speed train will reduce travel times between the Olympic and Paralympic Games venue hubs from more than three hours to just 50 minutes.

The Genting Resort Secret Garden in Zhangjiakou, venue for snowboarding and freestyle skiing at the 2022 Olympic Games, has officially opened its doors to the public for the first time this winter.

The mountain trails are increasing it's capacity to attract more visitors in the build-up to the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

With the coming of the Winter Olympics in 2022, Beijing will become the first city to have hosted both Summer and Winter Olympic Games. The Chinese capital hosted the Summer Olympics Games in 2008.

It may be mentioned here that Beijing was awarded the right to host the Games back in 2015.