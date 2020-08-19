UrduPoint.com
Belarus Confirms Death Of Man Family Says Was Shot At Protest

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 04:00 PM

Belarus confirms death of man family says was shot at protest

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :A 43-year-old Belarusian man, Gennady Shutov, died in hospital on Wednesday, the country's health ministry announced, after his family said he was shot while taking part in an protest.

Shutov's daughter said police shot him in the head during post-election protests in the Belarusian city of Brest on August 11, the Tut.

by independent news site reported. Police earlier acknowledged opening fire on demonstrators and wounding one.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

