Belarus strongman orders contact with Poland amid border tensions

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko said Friday he had ordered "contact" with Poland and that he was ready to talk amid rising border tensions between the NATO member and Moscow ally.

Last week, Poland said two Belarusian helicopters violated its airspace and detained a Belarusian man on suspicion of being part of a "Russian spy ring." Relations between Minsk and Warsaw, frozen for years, have hit new lows since Lukashenko allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to attack Ukraine.

Tensions further escalated when Minsk became a new base for fighters from Russia's Wagner mercenary group, with Poland saying this was a security threat and strengthening border defence.

"We need to talk to the Poles. I ordered the prime minister to contact them," Lukashenko said, according to state news agency Belta.

"We are neighbours and you don't chose our neighbours."The unusual comment came a day after Warsaw announced it would send 10,000 troops to its border with Belarus.