Open Menu

Belarus Strongman Orders Contact With Poland Amid Border Tensions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Belarus strongman orders contact with Poland amid border tensions

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko said Friday he had ordered "contact" with Poland and that he was ready to talk amid rising border tensions between the NATO member and Moscow ally.

Last week, Poland said two Belarusian helicopters violated its airspace and detained a Belarusian man on suspicion of being part of a "Russian spy ring." Relations between Minsk and Warsaw, frozen for years, have hit new lows since Lukashenko allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to attack Ukraine.

Tensions further escalated when Minsk became a new base for fighters from Russia's Wagner mercenary group, with Poland saying this was a security threat and strengthening border defence.

"We need to talk to the Poles. I ordered the prime minister to contact them," Lukashenko said, according to state news agency Belta.

"We are neighbours and you don't chose our neighbours."The unusual comment came a day after Warsaw announced it would send 10,000 troops to its border with Belarus.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk Man Warsaw Belarus Poland Border From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with s ..

Dubai Customs marks International Youth Day with session on sustainable developm ..

13 minutes ago
 SC declares 2023 Review Act unconstitutional

SC declares 2023 Review Act unconstitutional

1 hour ago
 DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable develo ..

DEWA qualifies youth to achieve sustainable development and bright and green fut ..

1 hour ago
 PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market I ..

PSX rises as MSCI adds stocks to Frontier Market Index

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets w ..

COP28 President-Designate visits Barbados, meets with Prime Minister, leaders of ..

3 hours ago
 ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 ..

ADNIC reports net profit of AED204.4 million in H1 2023

3 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climat ..

COP28, Coursera partner to expand access to climate literacy education for globa ..

3 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition ..

Arab Youth Centre announces members of 2nd edition of ‘Young Arab Pioneers’

3 hours ago
 SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPE ..

SBP to issue Rs100 coin to 10th anniversary of CPEC

4 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of electi ..

Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan ahead of elections: PM Shehbaz

5 hours ago
 Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific an ..

Great Arab Minds Initiative advances scientific and knowledge field in the Arab ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous