Open Menu

Belarus Strongman Orders Contact With Poland Amid Border Tensions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2023 | 01:20 AM

Belarus strongman orders contact with Poland amid border tensions

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko said Friday he had ordered "contact" with Poland and that he was ready to talk amid rising border tensions between the NATO member and Moscow ally.

Last week, Poland said two Belarusian helicopters violated its airspace and detained a Belarusian man on suspicion of being part of a "Russian spy ring." Relations between Minsk and Warsaw, frozen for years, have hit new lows since Lukashenko allowed Moscow to use Belarusian territory to attack Ukraine.

Tensions further escalated when Minsk became a new base for fighters from Russia's Wagner mercenary group, with Poland saying this was a security threat and strengthening border defence.

"We need to talk to the Poles. I ordered the prime minister to contact them," Lukashenko said, according to state news agency Belta.

"We are neighbours and you don't choose your neighbours." The unusual comment came a day after Warsaw announced it would send 10,000 troops to its border with Belarus.

"They have parliamentary elections on October 15, of course they need to escalate the situation.

.. to show that they have properly armed (Poland)," Lukashenko said.

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said that if the Belarusian leader "really wants to improve relations with Poland, he can do it in a very simple way".

He urged Lukashenko to "stop attacking our border, free the more than one thousand political prisoners and (Belarusian-Polish journalist) Andrzej Poczobut, stop this hate campaign, this hybrid war against Poland".

"We have no hostile intentions towards Belarus and never have," he told Polsat television.

But Jablonski said "Lukashenko's words remain at odds with his actions".

Poland has warned of "provocations" involving the Wagner group, which Lukashenko is hosting after their failed mutiny in Russia.

While on a trip to Saint Petersburg last month, Lukashenko sitting next to Putin, joked that Wagner fighters are "asking to go West, ask for permission... to go on a trip to Warsaw, to Rzeszow."Poland has become a hub for thousands of Belarusians who have fled their homeland, ruled by Lukashenko since 1994.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Minsk Man Rzeszow Warsaw Vladimir Putin Petersburg Belarus Poland Hub October Border TV From

Recent Stories

PPP to organize Independence Day rallies on Aug 14 ..

PPP to organize Independence Day rallies on Aug 14 in district headquarters of S ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Committee for FNC Elections 2023 emphasi ..

Abu Dhabi Committee for FNC Elections 2023 emphasises centres&#039; preparedness ..

2 hours ago
 ADX’s profits total AED43 billion in one week, H ..

ADX’s profits total AED43 billion in one week, H1 results continue momentum

2 hours ago
 Youth are an essential pillar for building a susta ..

Youth are an essential pillar for building a sustainable future: DoE Chairman

2 hours ago
 President calls for adoption of universal values t ..

President calls for adoption of universal values to promote interfaith harmony, ..

2 hours ago
 Polish govt plays anti-EU, anti-German card ahead ..

Polish govt plays anti-EU, anti-German card ahead of polls

2 hours ago
Improving living standard of common man - a top pr ..

Improving living standard of common man - a top priority of AJK Govt: Anwaar ul ..

2 hours ago
 Evenepoel becomes youngest world time trial champi ..

Evenepoel becomes youngest world time trial champion

2 hours ago
 Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence Day i ..

Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence Day in AJK

2 hours ago
 Sardar Shah announces to open PITHM campuses in Hy ..

Sardar Shah announces to open PITHM campuses in Hyderabad, Sukkur

2 hours ago
 Rio's iconic Copacabana Palace celebrates 100 year ..

Rio's iconic Copacabana Palace celebrates 100 years of glamour

2 hours ago
 E&T deptt cancels 15 vehicles' registration on bea ..

E&T deptt cancels 15 vehicles' registration on bearing tinted glasses, fancy num ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous