UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgium Bans Non-essential Foreign Trips From Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 12:00 AM

Belgium bans non-essential foreign trips from Wednesday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Belgium will ban non-essential trips out of the country from Wednesday in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections, especially highly contagious variants, a government official said.

The official spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity ahead of a media conference by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, who was to present details of the ban.

The information confirmed reports in Belgian media that police would enforce the travel ban at land, sea and air borders to ensure travellers were making trips for essential reasons only, such as for unavoidable work commitments.

Violators would face fines.

The prohibition, agreed in a meeting of Belgian Federal and regional governments, will run from Wednesday to March 1.

The announcement comes a day after an EU summit by vidoconference during which European leaders decided against barring travel across the European Union's internal borders.

They instead "strongly discouraged" nonessential intra-EU trips, and warned they might toughen that line in days ahead if the worrying virus variants took hold.

The EU wants to avoid a repeat of the height of the pandemic's first wave in March last year when several member states panicked and closed off national borders unilaterally, triggering travel and economic chaos.

Even with leisure travel restricted or banned, leaders want to keep freight and workers and those with overriding family or health reasons able to move across borders.

Travel into the EU is already severely restricted.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has warned there is a "very high" probability of the more contagious variants spreading in the European Union.

These mutations -- which emerged in Britain, South Africa and Brazil -- have already prompted bans or restrictions on travellers from those countries.

- Deadly British variant - For most of the EU, the variants are a tiny number of overall cases, but the British variant in particular has spread quickly in Ireland and Portugal. The latter country is in the EU's passport-free Schengen area.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that new medical information on the variant dominating in his country showed it may be 30 percent more deadly.

Britain is a former EU member outside of the bloc's freedom of movement rules, and the European Union has blocked all but freight or voyagers on essential trips from entering the bloc.

Belgium -- a country of 11.5 million wedged between Germany, France and the Netherlands -- is particularly worried it could be vulnerable to cross-border infections, especially during a February vacation period.

It has registered one of the highest death rates in the world during the pandemic, but restrictions closing bars and restaurants since October along with a nighttime curfew have brought infection and hospital cases down in the past two months.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Police France European Union Germany Ireland Brazil Belgium Portugal South Africa Netherlands February March May October Family Media All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Country's economy strengthens swiftly as compared ..

37 minutes ago

South Korea's GL Rapha to Start Delivery of Russia ..

37 minutes ago

Senate approves Biden&#039;s Secretary of Defense ..

1 hour ago

WHO, Pfizer strike Covax deal for 40 mn Covid vacc ..

32 minutes ago

New US Defense Secretary, NATO Chief to Speak by P ..

32 minutes ago

Al Dhafra Festival concludes 14th edition

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.