UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Big Demo Outside British Parliament Protests Indian Brutalities In IOK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 11:20 PM

Big demo outside British Parliament protests Indian brutalities in IOK

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :The British Pakistani and Kashmiri community held a massive demonstration outside British Parliament London, on Wednesday, highlighting the sufferings of their Kashmiris brothers and sisters in Indian occupied Kashmir and called for freedom of their land from the Indian occupation.

The rally was attended by Pakistani diaspora belonging to all walks of life including men, women and children in large number.

The participants raised anti-India, anti-Modi and pro-freedom slogans.

They were carrying Pakistani and Azad Kashmir flags and chanted slogans "Kashmiris wants freedom from India", stop the massive violation of human rights in Indian occupied Kashmir, Freedom is our right, India free Kashmir and Kashmiris need world attention and Pakistan Zindabad".

They on the occasion also reiterated their commitment to continue their freedom struggle against India till the realization of their birth right to self-determination and complete freedom of Kashmir from Indian yoke.

It may be mentioned here that British Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora andBritish-Sikh community have also planned a massive anti-India rally on August 15 in front of Indian House London to observe India's Independence day as "Black Day".

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Parliament London Independence Azad Jammu And Kashmir May August Women All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Central Abattoir slaughters around 3,000 s ..

41 minutes ago

RTA’s Al Merqab e-Hail, limo technology wins sma ..

2 hours ago

‘UAE Volunteers’ recruits complete 3,265,240 v ..

2 hours ago

40,000 people benefit from ERC&#039;s sacrificial ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI drops 1.1% in July 2019: SCAD

4 hours ago

AED1.9 billion in H1 2019 revenues: Damac Properti ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.