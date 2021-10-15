Blast kills Algerian guard near Morocco border: ministry

Algiers, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :An Algerian border guard was killed and two wounded on Wednesday evening when a bomb went off near the Moroccan border, the defence ministry said Thursday.

The home-made device exploded as they passed during a patrol to "secure the borders and tackle organised crime", it said in a statement.

The blast happened at 8:45pm (1945 GMT) Wednesday in the Deglen district of Tlemcen province, it said.

"All the necessary security measures were taken to seal off the area and clarify the causes and circumstances of this terrorist act," the ministry said.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune offered his condolences to the family of the guard who was killed, in a tweet.