UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Boeing 737 MAX Lands In Brazil In First Commercial Flight Since Crashes

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Boeing 737 MAX lands in Brazil in first commercial flight since crashes

Aboard a Boeing Max 737, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The first commercial flight of a Boeing 737 MAX since the jet was grounded 20 months ago following two deadly crashes landed safely in the Brazilian city of Porto Alegre Wednesday, said AFP journalists on board.

Flying for Brazilian airline Gol, the newly revamped jetliner concluded the 90-minute flight from Sao Paulo without incident, in what Boeing hopes will turn the page on a badly damaging crisis in the wake of the 2018 and 2019 crashes, which killed a total of 346 people.

Related Topics

Porto Alegre Sao Paulo 2018 2019 From

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding Friends Association reveals results ..

16 minutes ago

MoHAP sheds light on achievements of ‘Reaya’ p ..

31 minutes ago

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

53 minutes ago

Samsung Redefines Consumer Viewing Experience with ..

54 minutes ago

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

1 hour ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.