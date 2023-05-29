UrduPoint.com

Bola Tinubu Sworn In As Nigeria's New President

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Bola Tinubu sworn in as Nigeria's new president

Abuja, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Long-time political kingmaker Bola Tinubu was sworn in as Nigerian president on Monday, succeeding Muhammadu Buhari, a former general who stepped down after two terms in office.

The 71-year-old southerner takes over from the 80-year-old northerner as Africa's most populous nation faces a sea of economic troubles and a security crisis.

"As president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria I will discharge my duties and perform my functions honestly to the best of my ability, faithfully and in accordance with the constitution," Tinubu said, in a live broadcast from the capital Abuja's Eagle Square.

Foreign leaders and representatives present at the ceremony included presidents Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana as well as delegations from the US, Britain and China.

Kashim Shettima was sworn in as vice president, taking over from Yemi Osinbajo.

The ruling party duo were declared winners of the February 25 election, gaining 8.8 million votes and picking up the required number of ballots across two-thirds of Nigeria's states.

