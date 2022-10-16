UrduPoint.com

Brazil Has Squad To Win World Cup: Cafu

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2022 | 01:50 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) --:Brazil World Cup-winning captain Cafu said Saturday that Brazil has the quality and depth of talent to win this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The former Roma and AC Milan right-back said the five-time World Cup champions would not depend so heavily on talismanic forward Neymar as they did in previous major tournaments.

"I'm very excited and confident that the Brazil team will achieve great results at this World Cup," Cafu told reporters during an event in Porto Alegre to promote his new biography.

"Brazil today is much more prepared and experienced.

The team does not depend exclusively on a single player. Instead we have a group that makes him (Neymar) stand out. We have had very positive results and built up confidence, which is of utmost importance. I think Brazil has a great chance of winning."The Selecao has been drawn in Group G - alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon - for football's showpiece event to be played from November 20 to December 18.

Tite's men secured a berth in the competition by finishing top of the South American qualifying group, six points ahead of second-placed Argentina.

