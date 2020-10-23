UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Britain Inks Post-Brexit Trade Deal With Japan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 10:40 AM

Britain inks post-Brexit trade deal with Japan

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Britain and Japan are set to sign a trade deal on Friday at a ceremony in Tokyo, marking London's first major post-Brexit agreement as it holds an intense round of negotiations with the European Union.

The deal covers sectors from food to textiles and tech and largely replicates the existing EU-Japan arrangement, which will no longer apply to Britain at the end of this year.

The British government has touted it as a chance to boost trade between the two countries by £15.2 billion ($19.5 billion, 16.5 billion Euros).

It is due to take effect on January 1 -- the end of a transition period in which London and Brussels are trying to thrash out the terms of their new relationship.

Britain and the European Union resumed their fraught talks on Thursday after the UK ended a week of threats to abandon the long-running negotiations.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London with negotiators vowing to work around the clock to salvage a trade deal and avert potential economic chaos at the end of the year -- although key sticking points still remain.

Britain's International Trade Minister Liz Truss is in Tokyo to sign the deal with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, after it was agreed in principle by the pair last month during a video call.

Truss said in a statement that Friday's signing was "a landmark moment for Britain" that "strengthens ties with a like-minded democracy, key ally and major investor".

"It secures major wins that would be impossible as part of the EU and brings together two of the world's most technologically advanced nations," her ministry added in a statement.

The UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement has been trumpeted by London as a sign to Brexit opponents that agreements can be struck elsewhere.

Japan's parliament will still need to ratify the deal by the end of the year for it to come into effect.

UK-Japanese trade was worth more than £30 billion last year, according to the British government, and their agreement has a particular focus on the food and drink, finance and tech sectors.

Britain formally left the EU in January this year, following a 2016 seismic referendum that saw voters opt to end five decades of European integration.

But under the terms of its divorce, the country will only be free of EU structures from 2021.

Related Topics

World Parliament Democracy European Union Divorce Brussels London Tokyo United Kingdom Japan Brexit January 2016 Textile From Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 23, 2020 in Pakistan

29 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Dubai real estate transactions valued at AED4 bn d ..

9 hours ago

Dubaiâ€™s Palm Fountain takes Guinness World Recor ..

9 hours ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress 2020 focuse ..

10 hours ago

UAE calls for efforts to reduce Rohingya refugees& ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.