UrduPoint.com

Calligraphy Workshop At Alhamra

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Calligraphy workshop at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organised a one-day calligraphy workshop, in collaboration with the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), to celebrate the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, here on Thursday at Alhamra Arts Centre.

Renowned teachers -- Irfan Ahmed Khan, Jamshed Qaiser and Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi -- imparted training to the young artists.

LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi told the workshop participants that calligraphy was the most respected and fundamental form of Islamic art. "Calligraphy is among the most powerful art forms with the potential to highlight the brilliance of the Quranic verses," he said. "This Islamic art dates back 1400 years, and artists have managed to bring innovations over time," he added.

At the end, certificates of appreciation were awarded to the participants. A large number of students from the LCWU attended the workshop.

Related Topics

Lahore Young Jamshed From LCWU

Recent Stories

PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Managemen ..

PITB to develop Human Resource & Finance Management Systems for TEPA for Workflo ..

21 minutes ago
 Malala Yousafzai joins Joyland as executive produc ..

Malala Yousafzai joins Joyland as executive producer

23 minutes ago
 realme's Coveted C Series Represents the Perfect U ..

Realme's Coveted C Series Represents the Perfect Union of Quality and Value for ..

26 minutes ago
 Audio leaks on ‘Cipher’ exposed true face of P ..

Audio leaks on ‘Cipher’ exposed true face of PTI Chairman: PM Shehbaz

35 minutes ago
 Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Sta ..

Junior League: Six teams to compete at Gaddafi Stadium from today

2 hours ago
 Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

Thailand beat Pakistan by four wickets

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.