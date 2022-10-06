Calligraphy workshop at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) organised a one-day calligraphy workshop, in collaboration with the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), to celebrate the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, here on Thursday at Alhamra Arts Centre.

Renowned teachers -- Irfan Ahmed Khan, Jamshed Qaiser and Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi -- imparted training to the young artists.

LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi told the workshop participants that calligraphy was the most respected and fundamental form of Islamic art. "Calligraphy is among the most powerful art forms with the potential to highlight the brilliance of the Quranic verses," he said. "This Islamic art dates back 1400 years, and artists have managed to bring innovations over time," he added.

At the end, certificates of appreciation were awarded to the participants. A large number of students from the LCWU attended the workshop.