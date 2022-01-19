UrduPoint.com

Cambodia Opposition Leader Calls For Treason Charges To Be Dropped As Trial Resumes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 09:30 AM

Cambodia opposition leader calls for treason charges to be dropped as trial resumes

Phnom Penh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha called Wednesday for treason charges against him to be dropped as his trial resumed after two years of delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The case against the 68-year-old has been widely condemned as politically motivated and has dragged on for years.

He stands accused of conspiring with foreign entities to overthrow the government of strongman ruler Hun Sen, according to court documents -- charges he vehemently denies.

As he left home on Wednesday, he urged the court to throw out the case.

"I have been waiting for so long for the court to proceed again so that these affairs can be finished," he told reporters.

"Today, I hope the court will decide to drop the charges against me so that we can move forward to national reconciliation," he said.

He added that he hoped he would be able to contest the national election in 2023.

Sokha's trial began in January 2020, more than two years after his arrest, but hearings were postponed in March that year following coronavirus restrictions.

If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in jail.

Sokha co-founded the now-dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party, once considered the main challenger to the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) led by Hun Sen -- who has ruled the country with an iron fist for 37 years.

Critics say Hun Sen has wound back democratic freedoms and used the courts to stifle opponents.

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch (HRW), said the "bogus, politically motivated charges" against Sokha should never have been brought to court.

"This whole charade has been about preventing anyone from using the ballot box to meaningfully contest Hun Sen's leadership," Robertson said in a statement.

Sokha was arrested in 2017 and his party dissolved ahead of widely criticised elections the following year -- leaving the CPP to canter to victory virtually unopposed.

The opposition leader was first detained in a remote prison and then placed under house arrest before his bail conditions were relaxed in November 2019.

More than two dozen activists jailed over charges against Hun Sen's government were released late last year after court reduced their sentences or granted them bail.

HRW said at least 60 political prisoners remained in custody as their mass trial resumed in December.

Related Topics

Election Jail Hun Kem Cambodia January March November December 2017 2019 2020 From Government Asia Court Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2022

8 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th Ja ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 19th January 2022

13 minutes ago
 Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on ..

Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on Neo-Nazi Network

9 hours ago
 US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least ..

US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least 4 People From Donbas - Reports

9 hours ago
 UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - ..

UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - Reports

9 hours ago
 EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID- ..

EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID-19 Booster May Decrease Effica ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.