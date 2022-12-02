UrduPoint.com

Cambodia's Famed Angkor Records Over 225,000 Int'l Tourists In 11 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Cambodia's famed Angkor records over 225,000 int'l tourists in 11 months

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Cambodia's famed Angkor Archaeological Park received 225,191 foreign tourists in the first 11 months of this year, earning 9 million U.S. Dollars from ticket sales, the state-owned Angkor Enterprise said on Friday.

In November alone, the park attracted 55,842 foreign visitors, making 2.25 million U.S. dollars in revenue from ticket sales, it said in a statement.

Located in the northwestern Siem Reap province, the 401-square-km Angkor Archaeological Park, inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1992, is the most popular tourist destination in the Southeast Asian country.

Long Kosal, deputy director-general of the Apsara National Authority, said the number of tourists to the park would continue to rise thanks to the kingdom's successful control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As our country has fully reopened its borders to all travelers, I believe that more foreign tourists will spend their holidays at the Angkor," he told Xinhua.

During the pre-pandemic era, the Angkor park received up to 2.2 million international visitors in 2019, generating 99 million U.S. dollars in revenue from ticket sales, according to Angkor Enterprise.

The entrance fee for a one-day visit to the park is 37 U.S. dollars, a three-day visit costs 62 U.S. dollars, and a week-long visit costs 72 U.S. dollars.

Related Topics

World United Nations Holidays Visit Siem Reap Enterprise November 2019 All From Asia Million

Recent Stories

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral inter ..

COAS, KSA Envoy discuss matters of bilateral interest

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early ..

Pak Vs Eng: Naseem Shah makes good start by early delivery

3 hours ago
 PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness abo ..

PCB joins hands with UNAID to spread awareness about HIV Aids

3 hours ago
 Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationship ..

Zardari says there is huge gap now in relationships with Ch Pervaiz Elahi

4 hours ago
 SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

SC reinstates CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.