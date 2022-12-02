(@FahadShabbir)

PHNOM PENH, Dec. 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Cambodia's famed Angkor Archaeological Park received 225,191 foreign tourists in the first 11 months of this year, earning 9 million U.S. Dollars from ticket sales, the state-owned Angkor Enterprise said on Friday.

In November alone, the park attracted 55,842 foreign visitors, making 2.25 million U.S. dollars in revenue from ticket sales, it said in a statement.

Located in the northwestern Siem Reap province, the 401-square-km Angkor Archaeological Park, inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1992, is the most popular tourist destination in the Southeast Asian country.

Long Kosal, deputy director-general of the Apsara National Authority, said the number of tourists to the park would continue to rise thanks to the kingdom's successful control of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As our country has fully reopened its borders to all travelers, I believe that more foreign tourists will spend their holidays at the Angkor," he told Xinhua.

During the pre-pandemic era, the Angkor park received up to 2.2 million international visitors in 2019, generating 99 million U.S. dollars in revenue from ticket sales, according to Angkor Enterprise.

The entrance fee for a one-day visit to the park is 37 U.S. dollars, a three-day visit costs 62 U.S. dollars, and a week-long visit costs 72 U.S. dollars.