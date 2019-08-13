Canada teen murder suspects died in 'suicides by gunfire': police

(@FahadShabbir)

Ottawa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) :Autopsies confirmed that two bodies discovered in the Canadian wilds were those of teen murder suspects who apparently took their own lives, police said Monday.

"The two died in what appears to be suicides by gunfire," Federal police said in a statement.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, wanted over the murders of an Australian man and his American girlfriend, as well as of a Canadian university professor, had led police on a national manhunt.