UrduPoint.com

Canadian Charged With Assault For Throwing Stones At Trudeau

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 09:00 AM

Canadian charged with assault for throwing stones at Trudeau

Montreal, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :A 25-year-old Canadian man has been charged with assault with a weapon for allegedly throwing stones at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he was leaving a campaign event, police said Saturday.

Shane Marshall appeared in court Saturday in London, a city southwest of Toronto in Ontario province where the incident occurred on Monday as Trudeau was boarding his campaign bus.

The 49-year-old Trudeau, who was unharmed, confirmed he had "felt some of that gravel" and said it was "absolutely unacceptable" for anyone to throw things and endanger people at a political rally.

His rivals also condemned the incident.

Trudeau has repeatedly faced protesters angry over proposed mandatory coronavirus vaccines and other crisis measures while on the campaign trail ahead of snap elections set for September 20.

On Friday, another protester was charged with threatening Trudeau at a rally in Cambridge, Ontario.

Marshall's next court appearance is set for October 6.

Trudeau, who is seeking a third term in office, is currently in a statistical dead heat with his main rival, Conservative leader Erin O'Toole.

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Police London Toronto Man Cambridge Ontario Justin Trudeau September October Event Weapon Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 12th September 2021

47 minutes ago
 Saudi Princess Dalal bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Sa ..

Saudi Princess Dalal bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud passes away

8 hours ago
 UAE, S. Korea agree to resume negotiations on mult ..

UAE, S. Korea agree to resume negotiations on multilateral trade agreement

8 hours ago
 Bulgaria to Elect Parliament Along With New Head o ..

Bulgaria to Elect Parliament Along With New Head of State on November 14 - Presi ..

9 hours ago
 Russia Looks Into Providing Humanitarian Aid to Af ..

Russia Looks Into Providing Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan - Ambassador

9 hours ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Meddling in Count ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Says US Meddling in Country's Elections Well-Documented

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.