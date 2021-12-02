Canadian envoys fault Ottawa for 'Havana Syndrome' neglect

Havana, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :After job postings to Cuba, they complained of violent headaches, visual troubles and nausea -- nearly 20 Canadian diplomats claim their government failed them and others they say are falling victim to the mysterious "Havana Syndrome" to this day.

Officially, the Canadian authorities recognize 14 cases of the unexplained affliction, with the last recorded in December 2018.

But the stricken diplomats, who are suing the government in Ottawa for taking too long to evacuate them and provide them with treatment, say the number is closer to 30, and rising.

Paul Miller, a Toronto lawyer representing 18 Canadian diplomats claiming more than CAN$28 million in damages and interest, told AFP he continues to receive calls from alleged victims.

"We have some very recent cases, from 2021," he said.

A source close to the case told AFP there were two reports just this year of diplomats forced to end their tours of duty in Havana earlier than scheduled after experiencing symptoms.

Still unexplained, cases of the puzzling affliction dubbed "Havana Syndrome" in the media made their first appearance in Cuba in 2016.

Diplomats from the United States and Canada, some of whom claimed to have heard very high-pitched sounds around the onset of their symptoms, started complaining of migraines, vertigo and nausea.

In some, brain lesions were diagnosed.

Later, cases were also reported among diplomats in China, Germany, Australia, Russia, Australia and even Washington.