UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cars, Corruption And Love: Five Things To Know About Slovakia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

Cars, corruption and love: five things to know about Slovakia

Bratislava, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Slovaks vote in a pivotal general election on Saturday that could see a surging centre-right opposition party make gains over the populist, left-leaning government.

Here are five things to know about the ex-communist nation of 5.4 million.

- Car-driven economy - With the world's highest per capita auto production, Slovakia is home to Volkswagen, Kia Motors, PSA Peugeot Citroen and Jaguar Land Rover car plants.

Last year more than 1.1 million cars rolled off its assembly lines, and the car-making sector has a 49.5 percent share of Slovakia's total industrial production.

The economy is projected to slow slightly to 2.2 percent growth this year, before hitting 2.6 percent in 2021, according to the European Commission's latest forecast.

- Big steel - Steel is another major engine of the Slovak economy.

But one of its major employers, the US Steel Corporation, said last year it would cut around a fifth of its workforce in Slovakia by 2021, citing competition from cheap steel imports from outside the EU.

The layoffs will affect some 2,500 of the 12,000 workers at the Kosice plant located in Slovakia's impoverished east, where unemployment is endemic.

Around 1,000 employees have already been let go.

The steel mill ranks among the largest employers in the eurozone country.

- Murdered journalist - Investigative reporter Jan Kuciak and his fiancee were gunned down in February 2018 as he was about to publish a story on alleged ties between Slovak politicians and the Italian mafia.

His murder and explosive last report published posthumously plunged the country into crisis, raising concerns about media freedom and corruption and sparking protests that forced the government to resign.

Four suspects are currently on trial for the murder including well-connected Slovak businessman Marian Kocner, accused of ordering the hit on Kuciak who had been probing his business activities.

Last year, Slovakia earned its worst corruption score since 2013. It was placed 59th on Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index out of 180 countries.

- 'Love-o-meter' - According to the World Record academy, Slovakia boasts the longest love poem. Written in 1844, "Marina" has 2,900 lines and recounts the doomed love between poet Andrej Sladkovic and his muse Maria Pischlova.

They were star-crossed lovers but Pischlova's parents shunned the poor poet and forced her to marry a wealthy gingerbread maker.

The house where she lived in the medieval silver mining town of Banska Stiavnica is today called the "Epicentre of Love".

The exhibition includes a "love-o-meter" that measures the strength of a couple's affection.

- Velvet Revolution - The Slovak Republic was part of Czechoslovakia, which declared independence from the dying Austro-Hungarian Empire in 1918.

It remained a stable democracy until 1938 when it was dismembered.

During Nazi occupation, Slovakia became a puppet state under the regime of Father Jozef Tiso, a Roman Catholic priest who agreed to send tens of thousands of Jews to Germany's World War II death camps.

Czechoslovakia was eventually liberated and a republic restored in 1945. Three years later the country fell under Soviet domination following a communist coup.

The Velvet Revolution toppled totalitarian rule in 1989 and in 1993 Czechoslovakia split peacefully into the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Slovakia joined the NATO western defence alliance and the European Union in 2004 and went on to enter the eurozone in 2009.

Related Topics

Assembly Murder NATO Corruption World Business Poor Democracy Vote European Union Car Germany Split Kosice Independence Alliance Czech Republic Slovakia February 2018 Silver World War Jew Media From Government Share Volkswagen Jaguar Kia Land Rover Peugeot Million Election 2018 Opposition Love

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 29 February 2020

58 seconds ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Laboratory tests confirm 167 quarantine contacts f ..

9 hours ago

US lawmaker slams Trump's silence over Muslim kill ..

10 hours ago

Senate body on human rights discusses custodial de ..

10 hours ago

Stock markets suffer worst week since financial cr ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.