UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Central America Braces For 'extremely Dangerous' Hurricane Eta

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 12:30 PM

Central America braces for 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Eta

Managua, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Hurricane Eta was hours from making landfall in Central America on Tuesday after gaining strength in the Caribbean Sea, threatening Honduras and Nicaragua with catastrophic winds and floods.

The "extremely dangerous" weather system was packing winds of 150 miles (240 kilometers) an hour as it barrelled towards the Nicaraguan coast, the US National Hurricane Center said in its midnight advisory.

"Life threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, flash flooding and landslides are expected across portions of Central America," the NHC warned.

Traveling at six miles an hour, Eta was expected to make landfall in Nicaragua on Tuesday morning before moving northwest through Honduras.

Tropical storm-force winds at Eta's leading edge were already slamming the outlying Miskito Cays late on Monday, with the winds set to increase as the hurricane rumbled closer.

"It's raining hard, with lots of wind. The sea is rough. We are afraid," Miskito teacher Kevin Lackwood, 22, told AFP.

Only the community's men remained to protect the houses, he said.

The women and children have already been evacuated from the village of some 800 people.

"If the situation becomes more dangerous," Lackwood said, the men would leave too.

Other regions across the Caribbean and Central America were also facing a mauling from Eta, as the NHC said that "flash flooding and river flooding would be possible across Jamaica, southeast Mexico, El Salvador, southern Haiti, and the Cayman Islands." "We have managed to evacuate more than 3,000 families with the active participation of our army from Caribbean communities," such as Prinzapolka and the Miskito Cays, Nicaragua's Vice President and first lady Rosario Murillo said.

Those families have been moved to shelters in high, safe areas, said Murillo.

Both Nicaragua, with more than six million people, and neighboring Honduras, with more than nine million, issued red alerts over Eta's imminent arrival.

Some 100,000 people along the Nicaraguan coast, mostly in indigenous communities likely to be hit hard by the hurricane.

Related Topics

Weather Storm Army Rosario El Salvador Jamaica Mexico Honduras Haiti Women From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Cen ..

11 minutes ago

Zimbabwe win toss, bat first in 3rd ODI

55 minutes ago

Pakistan records 14 more deaths and 1,1 76 new cas ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 3, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.