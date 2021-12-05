UrduPoint.com

Chapli Kabab, A Distinctive Component Among Rich Peshawari' Cuisine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

Chapli Kabab, a distinctive component among rich Peshawari' cuisine

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :By: Asmat Shah Garwaki Many of Peshawar's cuisines dishes are well-known around the world because of their attractive and unique tastes, but 'Chapli Kabab' is no slouch either and become a household name in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because of its demand.

Chapli Kabab has a distinctive place in the list of food items available at different eateries because of its mouth watering taste and suitable price, ranging between the reach of even poor people to enjoy the savory dish occasionally.

Every bazaar in Peshawar, Food Street and in every village smoke emitting shops due to burning of wood beneath a long black frying pan can be witnessed offering especially cooked Chapli Kabab.

The dish, made in a special large frying pan, is one of those foods that is famous for its flavor as well as its appetizing aroma.

Chapli Kababs are made from beef or buffalo meat. First the meat is minced, then corn flour, chopped onion, spices and salt are added as required. Earlier kebabs were made in fat but now they are being made in cooking oil.

History of Chapli Kebab It is not known exactly where Chapli Kabab came from in Peshawar. However, Qari Javed Iqbal writes in his book 'Saqafat Sarhad Tarikh K Ayeene Me' (Frontier culture in the mirror of history) that the people of India were vegetarians but all the invaders from the West including Mughals, Turks, Ghazni and Afghans who attacked India were carnivores.

When they conquered India, they introduced the habit of eating meat in new ways and customs.

Qari Javed writes that the Mughals made meat-eating a cultural dish by making it a substitute for beef and buffalo meat and adding various spices to it. Because their first home was in Peshawar, this dish got a regional name and colour.

Qari Javed further writes in his book that "The most famous Chapli Kabab in Peshawar was found at Karimo Kababi in Nothia, Jalil Kababi, Mohmand Tore Kabai in Firdous Bazaar in front of Jinnah Park, Tarojaba Kebabi on GT Road and Bakhshi Pul Kabab had gained international fame. These frying pan Kababs still exist today and people from far and wide come here to eat it.

60 years old Haji Hazrat Ullah owner of Mohmand Tore Kabab Firdos Peshawar said that since 1950 his father had started a shop of Kabab and now he extended the business in different parts of the city by setting up franchises.

"People from all over the country order Chapli Kabab from here," he said. Whenever tourists come to Peshawar, they do not go without eating Chapli Kabab" claims Haji Hazrat Ullah.

"People dispatch Chapli Kabab purchased from my shop to Abu Dabi, Saudi Arabi and other countries".

Hazrat Ullah said that he personally visit to buy buffalo and cows for Kabab. I sells Rs.400 per kilogram while the other shops sell it at Rs.600 per kilogram, said Haji Hazrat Ullah.

Hazrat Ullah said that Former Prime Minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had visited his shop and eaten Chapli Kabab here. He said that different public officers, Judges and MPAs visit his shop to eat Kabab.

Chapli Kabab is prepared from minced meat, chopped onion, tomato, spices, coriander seeds, said Hazrat Ullah.

Hazrat resident of Badhber said that he came to Firidos along with his friends to eat Chapli Kabab as it is a delicious dish and very famous.

Abdullah resident of Badhber said that Peshawari Chapli Kabab were famous across the world as famous Bollywood film star Shah Rukh Khan also likes Peshawari Chapli Kabab.

Related Topics

India Peshawar Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Film And Movies Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Business Poor Bollywood Oil Visit Road Saudi Ghazni Buy Price Buffalo Shah Rukh Khan All From Fat Salfi Textile Mills Limited Flour

Recent Stories

Borouge awards EPC contracts to build its fourth U ..

Borouge awards EPC contracts to build its fourth US$6.2 billion expansion in Ruw ..

27 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating & ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution regulating &#039;right-of-way&#039; in Dub ..

1 hour ago
 Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over pas ..

Russia confirms 32,602 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries ..

UAE announces 50 new COVID-19 cases, 75 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 hou ..

2 hours ago
 ADNIC renews longstanding partnership with Al Bayt ..

ADNIC renews longstanding partnership with Al Bayt Mitwahid

2 hours ago
 Jebel Ali Port, JAFZA set to showcase their offeri ..

Jebel Ali Port, JAFZA set to showcase their offerings at GPCA

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.