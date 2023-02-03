UrduPoint.com

China Completes Export Of Hualong No.1 Nuclear Power Project To Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

China completes export of Hualong No.1 nuclear power project to Pakistan

BEIJING, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The inauguration ceremony for the K-3 Hualong No.1 nuclear power unit was held in Karachi on Thursday, marking the first time China has officially delivered its self-built third-generation nuclear power technology to a foreign country, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) said.

The K-2 and K-3 Hualong No.1 nuclear power units in the port city of Karachi have formed the largest nuclear power plant in the country, Global Times reported on Friday.

The K-2 nuclear power unit entered commercial service in May 2021, and the K-3 nuclear power unit was delivered in April 2022. By now, the accumulated generated electricity of the nuclear power plant has reached nearly 20 billion kilowatt-hours, providing power for 2 million local residents, according to CNNC.

The annual nuclear power generated by the K-2 and K-3 units is equivalent to the power generated by 6.24 million tons of coal. This has reduced CO2 emissions by 16.32 million tons, optimizing the energy structure of Pakistan and easing pressure from climate change.

In addition, the full construction period of the K-2 and K-3 units has provided over 60,000 jobs for local society as well as contracts and business for local construction firms.

Since China-Pakistan nuclear power cooperation started in 1991, the two sides have jointly built two nuclear power plant bases with six nuclear power units, CNNC mentioned.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Technology Electricity Business China Nuclear April May From Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF leads delegation ..

UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF leads delegation to Serbia to strengthen coope ..

17 minutes ago
 Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students vi ..

Crescent Model Higher Secondary school students visit UVAS

42 minutes ago
 Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool ..

Sheep & goat farmers of Quetta trained on ‘Wool Marketing, Cutting & Breed of ..

42 minutes ago
 UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, ..

UAE a global example of promoting values of peace, tolerance: Abdullah bin Bayya ..

47 minutes ago
 KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about ..

KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about Al Marmoom

1 hour ago
 OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarte ..

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarter Future Ahead

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.