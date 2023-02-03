China completes export of Hualong No.1 nuclear power project to Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The inauguration ceremony for the K-3 Hualong No.1 nuclear power unit was held in Karachi on Thursday, marking the first time China has officially delivered its self-built third-generation nuclear power technology to a foreign country, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) said.

The K-2 and K-3 Hualong No.1 nuclear power units in the port city of Karachi have formed the largest nuclear power plant in the country, Global Times reported on Friday.

The K-2 nuclear power unit entered commercial service in May 2021, and the K-3 nuclear power unit was delivered in April 2022. By now, the accumulated generated electricity of the nuclear power plant has reached nearly 20 billion kilowatt-hours, providing power for 2 million local residents, according to CNNC.

The annual nuclear power generated by the K-2 and K-3 units is equivalent to the power generated by 6.24 million tons of coal. This has reduced CO2 emissions by 16.32 million tons, optimizing the energy structure of Pakistan and easing pressure from climate change.

In addition, the full construction period of the K-2 and K-3 units has provided over 60,000 jobs for local society as well as contracts and business for local construction firms.

Since China-Pakistan nuclear power cooperation started in 1991, the two sides have jointly built two nuclear power plant bases with six nuclear power units, CNNC mentioned.