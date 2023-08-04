Open Menu

China Renews Blue Alert For Typhoon Khanun

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 02:40 PM

China renews blue alert for Typhoon Khanun

BEIJING,Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :China's national observatory on Friday renewed a blue alert as Typhoon Khanun, the sixth typhoon this year, is moving northeast on the East China Sea.

From 2 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m.

Saturday, strong winds with speeds of 39 to 74 kilometers per hour are expected in most parts of the South China Sea, the Beibu Gulf, the Taiwan Strait, the Bashi Channel, areas to the east of China's Taiwan island, the East China Sea and the waters near the Diaoyu Island as well as the coastal areas of Zhejiang, Fujian, Taiwan island, Guangxi, Leizhou Peninsula of Guangdong and Hainan, with wind gusts surpassing 100 kilometers per hour, according to the National Meteorological Center (NMC).

Typhoon Khanun is expected to move out of the East China Sea on Sunday morning, the NMC said.

