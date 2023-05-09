UrduPoint.com

China Says US Consultancy Capvision Raided To 'safeguard National Security'

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2023 | 04:00 PM

China says US consultancy Capvision raided to 'safeguard national security'

Beijing, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :China said on Tuesday a raid on US consultancy Capvision's office in eastern Suzhou city was aimed at safeguarding its "national security and development interests".

"China's national security agencies and relevant departments have recently carried out open law enforcement actions against the relevant company in accordance with the law," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said when asked about an investigation into the firm.

"This aims to promote healthy development of the industry and safeguard national security and development interests," he said.

State broadcaster CCTV said on Monday that Chinese authorities had launched an investigation into Capvision, a consulting firm based in the United States.

Official media in Jiangsu province reported the investigation involved the raid of Capvision's Suzhou office.

China has recently stepped up its scrutiny of foreign firms in the consulting and business research sector, detaining staff and closing the Beijing office of US-based due diligence firm Mintz Group in March.

In late April, Chinese authorities questioned staff at Bain & Company's Shanghai office, the US consultancy giant said.

Bain, which provides strategy and management consulting services worldwide, said its employees had been questioned but did not specify why.

