China Virus Death Toll Jumps To 106, Nearly 1,300 New Cases: Govt

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 hours ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 08:30 AM

China virus death toll jumps to 106, nearly 1,300 new cases: govt

Wuhan, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in China has soared to 106 while nearly 1,300 new cases have been confirmed, authorities said Tuesday.

The health commission in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the epidemic, said 24 more people had died from the virus and 1,291 more people were infected, raising the total number of confirmed cases to more than 4,000 nationwide.

